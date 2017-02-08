Deputies find 5 kilos of cocaine hidden under child seats

Fayette County Sgt. Randy Thumann, Lobos and Investigator David Smith with bundles of cocaine seized during a Feb. 7, 2017 traffic stop. (Photo: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, TEXAS - Fayette County deputies located five kilograms of cocaine hidden under small children during a Feb. 7 traffic stop.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K-9 partner Lobos stopped a Dodge Charger near mile marker 663 of Interstate 10 around 1:15 p.m. Feb. 7 for a traffic violation. Thumann became suspicious when speaking to the driver – 21-year-old Victor Menses of Del Rio – about his itinerary and observed a raised level of nervousness when speaking about illegal drugs. The sheriff’s office said Menses consented to having his Dodge searched.

Thumann and Fayette County Interdiction Unit Investigator David Smith searched the vehicle, locating the cocaine “inside the rear seats under two small children that were secured in baby seats on top of where the cocaine was hidden.” The cocaine had an approximate street value of $500,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Menses was arrested on a felony drug possession charge and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center. The sheriff’s office did not state in their release the conditions of the children or their ages.

