Police: Father of Sherin Mathews re-arrested after giving conflicting statements

RICHARDSON, TX -- The father of Sherin Mathews was rearrested Monday after providing investigators with new details.



According to Richardson police, Wesley Mathews showed up at the Richardson Police station around Noon with his attorney and asked to speak with investigators.



Police say Mathews gave a conflicting statement from previous statements and was arrested on a charge of First Degree Felony Injury to a Child. Police would not provide specific details on Mathews' new account of what happened.



His bond was set at $1 million. He was booked into the Richardson City Jail.









Mathews was previously arrested on and charged with felony endangerment to a child and was placed on electronic ankle monitoring and surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on Oct. 9.



He was later released.



On Sunday, Richardson police found a small child's body Sunday during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.

Mathews disappeared in the early morning of Oct. 7 after her adoptive father Wesley Mathews put her outside their home at 3 a.m. for not drinking her milk.

The child's body was found Sunday at about 11 a.m. in a culvert underground during a search operation in the area of Spring Valley and Bowser Road and has not yet been properly identified by the medical examiner's office.

