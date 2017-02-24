Family turns to KHOU after $2k headstone ordered, but never received

The grave marker for Maria Bautista. (Photo: Family photo)

HOUSTON - The grieving process stopped for a west Houston family as they battled with a cemetery company over a headstone marker.

Maria Bautista had lupus and died in the hospital after a kidney transplant in June 2016.

It was the same day she was supposed to be discharged.



"I work nights and after work, I just drove there and when I got there she was gone," explains Maria's daughter, Christine Bautista.

"You didn't get to say goodbye," said reporter Tiffany Craig.

"No," she said.

To honor her mom, Christine and her dad Anthony Bautista placed an order at a business called The Cemetery Store.

They purchased a bronze headstone marker for $1,900 dollars but never received it. After months of waiting, they lost all communication with the owner.

“It doesn’t feel complete," she said. "I can’t have peace.”

That's when the Bautista's turned to us at KHOU 11.

"I just want an apology and to get the money back," said Anthony.

A check with the Better Business Bureau shows the Cemetery Store located on Loch Katrine Lane has 11 similar complaints in the past 16 months.

So, we emailed store owner Sherry Sliva.

She responded but made it clear that she wasn’t giving a refund. She also wrote that the marker would be placed by late March.

That's too little too late for the Bautista's.

"It's just making it harder each day," said Christine. "I can't grieve. I just wanted to please her and they just made it hard."

We tried visiting The Cemetery Store on Highway 6 but it's gone and a new business is in its place.

We stopped at Sliva's home. No one answered the door but it got her to respond to our second email.

She had a change of heart.

In part, her email read... "The family is already being refunded through their credit card after receiving your follow-up email."

A few weeks later, the credit showed up on Christine credit card. In the meantime, they ordered a second marker from a different company.

“I do feel some closure now," Christine said. "It’s time to move on, get the other marker on the ground, and just grieve."

The Bautista's never got the apology, but the entire amount was refunded.

"I know you're gonna do something because I've seen what you did for other people," said Anthony Bautista "So I have confidence that you will get a resolution."

This story is an example of the importance in doing your homework and checking out a company before handing over any money.

If there's a problem you just can't get resolved, email telltiffany@khou.com or call (713) 521-HELP.

(© 2017 KHOU)