Family of Temple Lake Park victims speak out

TEMPLE - The past few days for the Oliver family have been extremely tough.

4-year-old Kaitlyn Oliver was killed after a houseboat backed over her Friday evening at Temple Lake Park. Kaitlyn's father, Patrick, lost both of his legs trying to save her.

An arrest affidavit claimed a witness told Jason Bernal, the owner of the houseboat, to park his boat somewhere else because children were swimming in the area. Bernal claimed in the affidavit he yelled 'clear' before backing up, and no one responded to his call. He was arrested and booked into Bell County Jail Saturday morning and is facing a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Shortly thereafter, the Oliver family started a GoFundMe page to cover funeral and medical expenses, and helping hands throughout Central Texas took notice.





Crotty Funeral Home in Belton offered to provide Kaityn's funeral service free of charge, so all proceeds made through the family's GoFundMe page could go towards Patrick's medical bills. The fundraiser, at last check, has raised over $37,000.

The victim's family said the amount of love and support they have received has been overwhelming, but it will take some time to heal from their loss.

Christine Alfonso, Kaitlyn's great aunt, said the whole situation has been difficult to process. Alfonso struggled to get out of bed Tuesday morning, as she is still trying to come to terms with reality -- one of her loved ones is gone, and the other continues to fight for his life.

"Words can't describe... words cannot even describe about Kaitlyn," Alfonso said. "I don't even believe that it's really, truly set in that she's gone."

Patrick, who remains at Scott & White Hospital in serious condition, mourns the loss of his only daughter.

According to Alfonso, Patrick told his family 'I want to trade places with (Kaitlyn)', and 'Mom, I'm so sorry. I tried to save her. I tried to save her until the propellers got me and then I couldn't do it anymore.'

The family said they are not focused on Bernal and will let the courts handle him. Their only focus is to find peace moving forward.

"The family is holding up the best we can," Alfonso said. "Anger doesn't help Patrick. It doesn't bring Kaitlyn back, so we have to stay strong and we have to stay positive."

The Oliver family will hold a public service for Kaitlyn Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crotty Funeral Home.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

