Family jumps from second story window after house catches fire

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A family had to jump out of a second story window after their home caught fire early Sunday morning, according to the Cy Fair Volunteer Fire Department.

Around 5 a.m. firefighters responded to the home on Maple Brook Lane in northwest Houston. Firefighters reported the fire was through the roof of the home at the time.

Officers on the scene said the family had to jump out to safety and amazingly, no one was hurt.

The fire was put out quickly by crews on the scene.

There is no word on what might have caused it. No injuries were reported.

