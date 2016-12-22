Family, Hurricane Katrina survivors get big Christmas surprise

Kendrell Johnson's son is surprised by the mattresses and other Christmas gifts. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A Southeast Houston family will be resting easier thanks to a local nonprofit organization.

The group, Power4Life Ministries partnered with Texas Mattress Makers to surprise the family with new beds and more.

“It was a surprise to me,” said Kendrell Johnson, a single mother of five. “It really was.”

Johnson and her kids received a surprise Christmas delivery on Thursday afternoon at their home near downtown.

Brand new mattresses and bedding were brought to their door by ministry volunteers.

Kendrell Johnson's daughter hugs her new Sofia The First bedding. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

"The looks on my children's face, it blew me (away),” said Johnson. “That's the first time I've ever seen a big smile on my children."

Catherine Smith, a pastor and founder of Power4Life Ministries, says she’s met a lot of Houston families like the Johnsons.

"There are so many families that don't have beds,” said Smith. “They just become accustomed and used to sleeping on the floor."

Smith says the Johnson kids have never slept on a bed before.

"I woke up many a days and did not want to get up,” said Seth Johnson, 11, who put a mattress and bedding on his Christmas list this year. “Sometimes I will have back problems."

One of Kendrell Johnson's sons tries out his new bed. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

During Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Kendrell Johnson says she escaped with Seth and his brother by pushing them through the water while they sat on a mattress.

She says the family came to Houston with no money and no connections and started over as a “single mom, just struggling."

After volunteers assembled the beds on Thursday, Johnson’s kids got to try them out for the first time as the surprises kept coming: new Christmas toys for the kids and money for a Christmas dinner for Johnson herself.

"Thank God for everything,” said Johnson. “My kids are gonna have a good Christmas this year."

Around 140 other kids in need from the Third and Fifth ward areas are getting mattresses, all donated from Texas Mattress Makers.

On Friday, the ministry is holding a big Christmas Party for those families, bringing everyone together to celebrate.