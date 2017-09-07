Families mourn friends who died rescuing others during Harvey

Friends, Alonso Guillen and Tomas Carreon, drowned in floodwaters while rescuing others during Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Family photos)

HOUSTON, Texas - The families of two men are in mourning after the two friends died while rescuing others during Hurricane Harvey.

Alonso Guillen, 31, and his friend Tomas Carreon drowned in floodwaters after their boat hit a bridge and flipped.

One other person who was on the boat survived. In their town of Lufkin, news of their passing spread quickly.

"We cry and remember him...we're sad everyday," said Jesus Guillen, Alonso's brother.

On Thursday, he gathered the best pictures of his brother from a family album. It's not an easy job for a brother having to see the face he dearly misses.

Those pictures will ultimately be displayed at the funeral set for Saturday.

"We were keeping our fingers crossed and prayed for days there," said Lance Hall, who helped organize the hurricane relief efforts.

Alonso was also a DACA recipient and his family says he was on the path to citizenship.

He came to the U.S. when he was 14 years old. His family says he was a "dreamer" before he even got the designation.

They said he had aspirations of opening up a restaurant and a dance hall. Alonso was a radio and dance hall DJ. He saw music as a way to connect.

"He was an amazing guy. He was so respectful," said Susana Encarnacion with Rodeo Disko where Alonso worked.

His parents do not speak English but their pain and sorrow we can all understand. They cried as they described their 31-year-old son.

"We searched for him for five days," said Jesus.

For days, teams searched in Spring, Texas for both men. Family tells us Alonso's father was drawn to one spot along the creek and prayed over it while search teams moved on. It was ultimately there his son was found.

Tomas' funeral was held earlier this week and Alonso's is set for Saturday.

The families of both victims have set up funding pages to help with funeral costs.

The GoFundMe page for Alonso's family can be found here. The GoFundMe page for Tomas' family can be found here.

