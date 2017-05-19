Fallen firefighter described as family man with third child on the way

SAFD Crossfit/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO-- San Antonio Chief Charles Hood offered clarity and condolences in a morning press conference Friday after one of his firefighters lost his life battling a 4-alarm fire the night before.

Through tears, Chief Hood described Firefighter Scott Deem as a San Antonio native and family man who was expecting his third child with wife, Jennifer Deem. Deem graduated from Southwest High School in 2004 and entered the fire academy in 2011.

Deem joined the fire department on January 3, 2011, said Chief Hood. He was just 31-year-old when he died in a massive fire that ripped through the Ingram Square shopping Center late Thursday evening. "We will celebrate Scott Deem in only a manner that is befitting a hero in this city," said Chief Hood.

Deem was also reportedly a Crossfit enthusiast. A local gym has established a fundraiser in his honor and also to help the Spartan Box with damages the building sustained in the fire.

Generations Federal Credit Union has opened accounts to accept donations for Scott Deem's family and both firefighters injured in Thursday night's fire:

- Scott Deem: Account #1554997

- Brad Phipps and Robert Vasquez: Account #1554998

To transfer funds electronically, the routing number is 1000001554997

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire. Chief Hood said they will continue to investigate the scene.

