Exclusive: Behind-the-scenes look at fancy Super Bowl party in River Oaks

HOUSTON - Super Bowl parties are happening across Houston this weekend, but none ritzier than one in River Oaks. KHOU 11 News cameras got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of big game's biggest parties.

Bulls and Blackjack Event will be held Thursday night at a private home in one of fanciest neighborhoods in all of Houston. The crowd of 300 people will include NFL players and some of Houston's biggest stars.

"We have our co-host Adrian Grenier from Entourage then we have some great athletes like Arian Foster, Duane Brown, Whitney Mercilus, Adrian Peterson, Roger Clemens," said Amanda Abiassi, Elevate Management Group.

Crews are working around the clock to transform the three-story home into a red carpet event.

"You're basically creating an entire event venue that you'd find in a hotel in somebody's yard," said Jason Fajkus, GTX Productions.

The family cleared out all of their furniture to make room for the party.

It will be decked out casino style benefiting The Wade Smith Foundation, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and With Merci, Texans' player Whitney Mercilus's organization.

