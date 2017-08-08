ESPN8, 'The Ocho', to launch for one day on Aug. 8

The ESPN logo at The Party on Feb 5, 2016 in San Francisco. (Photo: Mike Windle, Getty Images for ES)

It's only for one day, but ESPN is going to give ESPNU a new name.

They're calling it ESPN8, "The Ocho".

Playing off the fictional network from the movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story that starred Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller, the network will rebrand on Aug. 8 (8/8 if you're scoring at home) and broadcast an unusual lineup of events.

At 8 a.m., they'll be showing Kabaddi, a sport from India in which two teams are stationed at each half of a court. They take turns sending a "raider" into the opposing team's half and earn points if the raider manages to touch opposing team members and return to the home half, all while taking only a single breath. If however the raider is tackled and prevented from returning, the opposing team gets the point.

They will be airing Dodgeball, or Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball at 4 a.m., so at least there's some nod to the movie.

They're also showing the Firefighters World Challenge XXV (this has been going on for 25 years!) and the Championship of Bags.

Set your DVR, here's the lineup:

ESPN8 lineup for Tuesday, Aug. 8 (all times Eastern)

Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship

2 a.m.: 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships

4 a.m.: 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

5:30 a.m.: Firefighters World Challenge XXV

8 a.m.: 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final

9 a.m.: World Darts Championship

11:30 a.m.: Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship

12:30 p.m.: 2017 Championship of Bags

2:30 p.m.: EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter

5:00 p.m.: Moxie Games

7 p.m.: U.S. Open Ultimate Championship

