EPA working to cleanup Superfund sites in Houston

HOUSTON - As cleanup continues after Harvey, there are concerns about what the floodwaters might have brought to certain areas in the city.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it has recovered 517 containers of unidentified, potentially toxic chemicals, from at least one of the seven Houston-area Superfund sites, impacted by flooding.

The EPA didn’t say which site the containers came from, or if the contents could be harmful to anyone’s health.

The Houston sites are among more than 1,300 nationwide, slated for cleanup.

The government is slowly working to get sites off the national Superfund list.

This is a developing story and we are working to get more information about the chemicals and what it means for residents in the area.

