Six people taken to hospital after attempted NC prison escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Multiple people were injured and schools were placed on lockdown after an attempted escape at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

According to North Carolina Public Safety, fires were set in the prison sewing plant, where approximately 30 inmates work.

According to Peter Sengenberger from Sentara Healthcare, six people were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Sentara asks that family of the injured avoid the campus.

Northside Elementary, Elizabeth City Middle School and Pasquotank County High School were placed on lockdown, which was lifted just before 5 p.m.

Students were dismissed, but those who ride the bus are required to have a parent be home when the bus arrives or they will be taken back to the school.

