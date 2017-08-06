Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Girl airlifted from Carnival cruise out of Galveston after falling from balcony
-
Orleans Avenue under water after flooding rains
-
Houston's Chinatown under siege by bold and brazen robbers
-
Deadly shooting on southern edge of Midtown
-
Orangevale man gets hundreds of job offers after viral Facebook post
-
15-year-old boy shot at W. Houston apartments
-
Mermaid dock owners found
-
Drone video of Pasco sinkhole
-
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dies at 77
-
Caught on camera: Coyote kills family cat
More Stories
-
Houston dad goes missing at Canyon Lake after giving…Aug. 6, 2017, 5:14 p.m.
-
Deputies: Two men found dead in vacant NW Harris Co.…Aug. 6, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
2-alarm fire reported at Chinese Consulate in MontroseAug. 6, 2017, 2:44 p.m.