Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - A New Orleans business owner says one of his former employees is looking for a new job after video captured him speeding through flood waters Saturday.

Several residents shared the now viral video with Eyewitness News Saturday after heavy rains dumped six to eight inches of rain on the metro area.

The video shows a Gulf Coast Green Construction pickup truck driving at full speed through a flooded street, pushing large waves into nearby homes and over parked cars.

Eyewitness News reached out to one of the owners of Gulf Coast Green Construction who said he was appalled by the video.

“I lost it a little bit you know. I saw it and I was just completely appalled and embarrassed really,” Jeff Wellman said. “It’s mind blowing that someone could be that inconsiderate.”

Wellman said his neighborhood was flooded Saturday so he understands how other residents feel about the video. He apologized on behalf of the company and said that the employee has been fired.

The company issued this statement on social media Sunday afternoon:

“As of this morning the Gulf Coast employee driving through flood waters in the video has been terminated. We at Gulf Coast Green Construction would like to apologize to the residents of Mid City. Gulf Coast is aware of the video of a company truck carelessly driving down a flooded street on Saturday that has been circulating. As New Orleans natives, we have all experienced flooding and understand the neighborhoods reaction. Please understand that Gulf Coast does not condone this behavior. We are dedicated to the building and betterment of our city. We would like to apologize for the carelessness of this employee during such a sensitive time.”

© 2017 WWL-TV