Employee fired after giving defamatory receipt to police officer

AUSTIN - A representative with the Southside Flying Pizza told KVUE that "we are tremendously sorry and deeply concerned. He also said, "they are deeply appalled, and that "the employee has been let go," after an Austin police officer gets a receipt with "pig" and two curse words on it.

He also said they plan to donate $800 more to the Police Officers Memorial Foundation, bringing the total to $1000. They had already donated $200.

Two employees also told KVUE that they have been getting numerous death threats and are scared.

The representative said they learned about the receipt through an email last night. It's unclear whether the email came from the officer or another customer. The employee was fired late Saturday night.

The post went viral after the officer posted it on his Facebook Saturday. It has been shared several times.

Many officers, the Austin Police Association and law enforcement supporters expressed outrage on social media. Many saying they will not eat at Southside Flying Pizza.

When we reached out to the officer who received the receipt, Austin Police Department's Marketing Manager, Anna Sabana, sent us this statement:

"While it is unfortunate one of our Austin Police Officers encountered this situation, like in all cases it is a reflection of one employee's actions, not that of the owner/s or other employees of the restaurant. When the incident was brought to the restaurant's attention it was immediately addressed and a donation was made to a nonprofit that supports law enforcement. "

