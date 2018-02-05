El Paso County deputy killed on 11th anniversary of his hiring

The fallen deputy, Micah Flick, 34, is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. (Photo: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - For the third time in a little more than a month, Colorado is mourning the shooting death of a law enforcement officer.

Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was shot and killed while the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a motor vehicle theft Monday afternoon in the area of Galley Road and Murray Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

It happened on his 11 year anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, according to a tweet.

It happened on his 11 year anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, according to a tweet.

He leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old twins, the sheriff’s office said.

Flick was a detective and had served in jail as security, in court as transportation, on the special response team and on patrol, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said during a news conference.

Two other El Paso County deputies were wounded. A Colorado Springs police officer was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Flick was shot after the suspect led him and other officers on a pursuit. Two other El Paso County deputies were wounded.

A Colorado Springs police officer was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Police say a civilian was also injured.

The suspect in this case was killed, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. That person has not yet been identified, and no other suspects are sought.

Flick is the third Colorado deputy killed in the line of duty in recent weeks. Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish was shot and killed on Dec. 31.

Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed the night of Jan 24 while search for a suspect related to an assault call.

In the last 36 days, we have lost three members of local law enforcement. THREE dedicated deputies, friends, husbands, brothers in blue. Our hearts are with you @EPCSheriff -- just as they continue to be with @dcsheriff & @AdamsCoSheriff #ThinBlueLine #9NEWS — Christine Noël (@ChristineNoelTV) February 6, 2018

We continue to grieve the loss of #gumball and pray for @EPCSheriff as they grieve the loss of Deputy Flick. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) February 6, 2018

