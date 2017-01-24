What job risks come with social media backlash?

HOUSTON- A Spring principal has come under fire for an anti-Trump Facebook post, and the backlash has many questioning what social media rights she had.

Diaka Carter, the principal of Spring High School, has made her Facebook page private following the reaction from a post she wrote.

Part of the post read: "I have to realize that expecting others to represent my disgust and views is exactly how the hell we elected this moron."

Her post caught the attention of many people and upset many of the school's parents.

Despite many on social media going back and forth on whether the post is grounds for termination, KHOU legal analyst Gerald Treece says she has freedom of speech rights because she works for a public institution.

"This lady, even though it was sort of a controversial statement, has a right to state her opinion," said Treece.

Treece said Freedom of Speech applies only to a degree; her words can get her in trouble on account of two things.

"Public employees don't have absolute rights," said Treece. "There are balanced against what their speech causes, what their speech leads to."

Spring ISD says policies aim to ensure employees' rights to free speech while respecting the diversity of the district.

But some parents fear her opinion may affect the students.

"The opinion could carry over to the kids and cause further division you know instead of identifying," said Mary Fruzia, a parent. "And we have enough problems with kids fighting and things of that nature."

The district said Carter's post is "under review," and what, if anything, will happen to her remains unclear.

"Did she say something illegal? Did she call for some illegal activity. And if you read the statement, I think maybe the answer is no," said Treece.

