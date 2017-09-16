University of Texas changes automatic admission to 6 percent

The University of Texas at Austin is lowering their automatic admission rate to just the top 6 percent of a high school's graduating class.

The move has some San Antonio students turned off.

“I was thinking about UT as one of my top colleges right now,” said Jack Ran, a senior at Alamo Heights High School.

He's lucky. He won't be affected by the change, but he did say that many of his junior friends will be.

“I think it might, sort of, in a way, dissuade them since it's being much more selective and rigorous. And at our school, 6 percent is not a lot of people here,” he noted.

The rule in Texas is: Graduate in the top 10 percent of your high school class and you get into any public university in the state. UT-Austin is the only exception. They had previously been allowed to cap at 8 percent or 7percent.

And now, the number is down to 6 percent.

Alamo Heights ISD Assistant Superintendent Frank Alfaro says that students shouldn't be discouraged.

“The flip side of this is that that means they are taking that many more students not in the top 10 percent,” he said.

Alfaro explained that the move allows the university more space to take in students who might contribute to the school in a different way, like in the fine arts.

According to the University of Texas, applications rose from 38,000 in 2013 to more than 51,000 in 2017.

Current high school juniors will be the first group impacted by this change.

Alfaro says that if your child is one of them, there's still time to try to meet the threshold.

© 2017 KENS-TV