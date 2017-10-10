Unloaded gun found in student's backpack at McNamara Elementary

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Students at McNamara Elementary School are safe after an unloaded gun was found inside a student's backpack on Monday.

According to the Houston Independent School District, school officials found the gun inside the backpack and it was immediately confiscated.

The district says nobody was hurt, but the student will be disciplined.

Parents were notified about the incident, and HISD released the following statement:

"McNamara Elementary Schools officials discovered an unloaded gun in a student’s backpack on Monday. Staff immediately notified HISD Police, detained the student, and confiscated the weapon. Thankfully, no students were harmed. Parents were notified, and the student who brought the gun to school is being disciplined per the HISD Code of Conduct. The safety of students and staff remains HISD’s top priority."

