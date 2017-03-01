University of Texas ends plans for Houston campus

Aerial of the land purchased in Houston by the UT System. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON- The University of Texas announced that it will be ending its campus project planned for land it had purchased in Houston on Wednesday.

UT Chancellor William H. McRaven said his decision to end the university's efforts on the project were based on his concerns that the project was "overshadowing" work taking place on the campuses in the UT System.

“I accept full responsibility for the lack of progress on this initiative. I am grateful to the Regents, my System staff and the university presidents for their engagement over the last year,” McRaven said in a memo to Regents’ Chairman Paul Foster.

McRaven said he didn't wish to do anything that would take away the growth of UT institutions. He also apologized to members of the Houston Task Force who helped with the project.

“I also offer my deepest apology to those members of the Houston Task Force who selflessly dedicated countless hours to develop a bold vision for the future of UT’s investment in Houston," said McRaven. "I am incredibly appreciative for their support and friendship throughout this process."

He said the ideas that were created from the task force will be worth considering on other UT campuses.

