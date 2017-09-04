UH to reopen Tuesday as infrastructure repairs continue

HOUSTON – The University of Houston is preparing to reopen its campus on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

School spokesman Mike Rosen says “numerous buildings” suffered water intrusion during Harvey, but 97 percent of the infrastructure is fully or partially operational.

The university is working to accommodate the students, faculty and staff who lost their homes and vehicles in the storm as many of them will not be able to return to campus by Tuesday.

Employees are asked to notify their supervisors of their status if they are unable to return Tuesday as an extended emergency leave may be available.

UH has set up an email address specifically for student/faculty/staff questions related to the storm: Harvey2017@UH.edu, and the school has a FAQ page at http://www.uh.edu/2017-harvey/

Many of the 6,000 residential students who left UH during Harvey began moving back in Saturday. Offices for faculty reopened Sunday and Monday.

New Deadlines and Due Dates

• Last Day to Add: Tuesday, Sept. 5

• University's Official Reporting Day (ORD): Friday, Sept. 8

• Last Day to Drop without a grade: Friday, Sept. 8

• Last Day to Drop with a W: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (no change)

• Last Day to Submit Residency Application and Documents: Friday, Sept. 8

• Last Day to Arrange a Payment Plan: Friday, Sept. 8

• Last Day to Enroll in an Emergency Payment Plan: Friday, Sept. 8

• Due Date for the second payment installment has been extended to Monday, Oct. 16

