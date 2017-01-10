UH makes U.S. News list of top online bachelor's, graduate programs

The latest college rankings from U.S. News & World Report ranks the top of its 2017 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs. (Photo: Getty Images)

If you want to earn a bachelor’s without ever leaving the house, you could do much worse than Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University .

The latest college rankings from U.S. News & World Report put the Daytona Beach, Fla. -based school at the top of its 2017 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs. The aviation-focused school, which offers degrees from global business to forensic biology, topped the same list last year.

U.S. News analyzed more than 1,300 programs, looking at student engagement, faculty credentials and technology among other factors to determine top programs for bachelor’s degrees as well as graduate degrees in fields including business, engineering, nursing and education.

Among graduate programs, the top online MBA ranking went to Temple University in Pennsylvania for the third straight year.

The No. 1 engineering pick is a tie between two California schools, the University of California Los Angeles and the University of Southern California . USC took the top spot in computer information technology, as well.

Nursing’s top spot went to St. Xavier University in Illinois, while the University of Florida received the No. 1 ranking in education.

More than one in four students took an online course in fall 2014, the Babson Survey Research Group found, and U.S. News claims it’s the only group to analyze online educators at the program level rather than the school overall.

See the top picks for U.S. News’ Best Online Programs Rankings below:

Online bachelor’s programs:

1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University—Worldwide (FL)

2. Temple University

3. University of Oklahoma

Online MBA programs:

1. Temple University (Pa.)

2 Carnegie Mellon University (Pa.)

3. Indiana University—Bloomington

Non-MBA online business programs:

1. Indiana University—Bloomington

2. University of Texas—Dallas

3. Arizona State University

Online computer information technology programs:

1. University of Southern California

2. Virginia Tech

3. New York University

Online criminal justice programs:

1. Sam Houston University (Tex.)

2. University of Nebraska—Omaha

3. University of California—Irvine

Online education programs:

1. University of Florida

2. University of Houston

3. Florida State University

Online engineering programs:

1. University of California—Los Angeles (tie)

1. University of Southern California (tie)

3. Columbia University (N.Y.)

Online nursing programs:

1. St. Xavier University (Ill.)

2. Medical University of South Carolina

3. Duke UniversIty (N.C.) (tie)

4. Ohio State University (tie)

Learn more about the rankings’ methodologies, and see the full rankings at U.S. News.