Two-story treehouse built inside Terrell school

Terrell ISD treehouse

TERRELL, Texas -- A new and innovative project has been completed at an elementary school in Terrell.

The district posted video to Facebook of its two-story treehouse, located in the center of Kennedy Elementary, which is complete just in time for school to start on Aug. 21.

The district writes:

"The Treehouse at Kennedy is such a magical space for our students to learn, play, and explore! Earlier today we revealed the Treehouse to several students and staff. Their reactions were priceless! We hope you will share this video with your family members and friends. And if you’re in the neighborhood, we hope you will stop by to check out the Treehouse for yourself.

Thank you to Superintendent Micheal French for having the vision for this incredible space, and to Grounds For Play for making that vision a reality for our students. It is going to be an amazing school year!"

