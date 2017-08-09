Texas elementary school to try pilot 'year-round' schedule

Lamar Elementary School on the northeast side is set to try a year-round calendar. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO -- Lamar Elementary School in San Antonio is about to begin classes, but this year, it is trying a pilot year-round calendar.

"The school wants to have a longer year with the goal, ultimately, to have their summers only be six weeks long. It would really help with that summer learning loss that we see," said Leslie Price, spokesperson for the San Antonio Independent School District.

Parents KENS 5 spoke with said they're willing to try something new if it helps their kids.

"I think, especially with children as young as [my son], they tend to forget very easily. The longer they're out, the more they tend to forget. If they can shorten that and help them out, that's amazing," said parent Ariel Correa.

There are four start dates for public schools this year. Lamar Elementary starts Aug. 10, and the rest of SAISD schools begin Aug.14. South San Antonio, Alamo Heights and Fort Sam Houston ISDs go back to school Aug. 21. Everyone else will return on the state-mandated school start date, which is the fourth Monday of August, or Aug. 28.

This is the first year local schools can start at different times. Administrators said it could help students interested in getting credits from community colleges.

"A lot of colleges start their summer sessions that first week of June. You might have a student in high school who wants to sign up and take that college class in the university," said Frank Alfaro, assistant superintendent at Alamo Heights ISD.

