Study shows more kids using cell phones to cheat

The start of the new school year is just around the corner and that means prying those cell phones from kids’ hands.

A new study showed some of those kids will be using their cell phone during the school day for more than just communicating.

Unfortunately, the study done by McAfee stated that one in three students will use those phones to cheat on tests.

According to allthemoms.com, kids don’t use hidden notes or write on their hands to cheat on exams anymore. Instead, everything has gone digital, even the cheating.

The security software maker, McAfee, surveyed over 1,000 high school-aged kids for the study. They also found six in ten teens have seen this type of cheating happen in class.

All The Moms reminded parents to check their kid’s mobile devices and social media for any bullying that could be taking place.

© 2017 KENS-TV