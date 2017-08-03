School systems scramble to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies

School buses (Photo: KENS 5)

SAN ANTONIO - When school starts this month the desks in the classroom will be filled with students.

Now, the race is on to make sure there are teachers in those classrooms to educate those students.

Some San Antonio systems have as little as eight days to staff up. The numbers vary from a single position to a couple of hundred.

Alamo Heights Independent School District should have no trouble filling their one vacancy before school starts on Aug. 21.

Southwest ISD has just a few more to fill before the school bell rings on Aug. 28, while South San ISD has eight slots open and Harlandale ISD needs 11 educators.

San Antonio ISD is working to get 35 teachers in the classroom before Aug. 14 and Northeast ISD has 30 to 50 vacancies that need to be filled.

With its 119 campuses, Northside ISD has 200 openings for teachers and counselors.

These numbers don't include the need for bus drivers, nutrition workers, custodians and other school personnel. Northside, for instance, is trying to fill nearly 80 routes.

