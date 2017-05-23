Rogers ISD students agree to share Valedictorian title

ROGERS, TEXAS - One day after the family of a Rogers High School senior filed for a temporary restraining order against Rogers ISD to prevent the district from announcing the class Valedictorian and Salutatorian, her attorney announced she and the other student will be co-valedictorians.

"The Rogers High School valedictorian controversy has been decided by the students themselves," Attorney Brett Pritchard wrote in an email. "Instead of long and protracted litigation, the students themselves came together and decided to be co-valedictorians. If it is true that the children of today are the leaders of the future, these two young ladies demonstrate that our future is in good hands."

Allyson Talbott confirmed the news to KCEN-TV, adding that GPAs will not be announced. She said herself and co-Valedictorian Taylor Frei will wear the same regalia, and the class' top 10 percent of students would be announced alphabetically.

"I am very happy with the outcome, and I am happy everything is finally settled," Allyson said.

