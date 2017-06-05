Report: Harvard revokes students' admissions over offensive Facebook posts

Harvard campus (Getty Images) (Photo: 2003 Getty Images)

At least 10 students have had their admissions to Harvard revoked because of offensive posts in a private Facebook chat group, according to The Harvard Crimson.

A group of admitted students formed the messaging group and called it “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens,” two incoming freshmen told the Crimson. It was a spinoff of a larger chat group for incoming students.

Cassandra Lucas told the newspaper the founders of the “R-rated” group insisted students post provocative memes in the larger group before they were allowed to join. Lucas said she wasn’t part of the splinter group.

Members shared memes and other images mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and even the deaths of children, the Crimson reported. One called the hypothetical hanging of a Mexican child “piñata time."

The members of the spinoff group received an email from Harvard asking for copies of the posts they shared and an explanation for their actions.

“The Admissions Committee was disappointed to learn that several students in a private group chat for the Class of 2021 were sending messages that contained offensive messages and graphics,” reads a copy of the Admissions Office’s email obtained by The Crimson. “As we understand you were among the members contributing such material to this chat, we are asking that you submit a statement by tomorrow at noon to explain your contributions and actions for discussion with the Admissions Committee.”

A spokesperson for Harvard refused to comment.

The Facebook group for the Class of 2021 includes this warning: “As a reminder, Harvard College reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission under various conditions including if an admitted student engages in behavior that brings into question his or her honesty, maturity, or moral character.”

