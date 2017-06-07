Mom fixes daughter's sexist homework

(Photo: Lynne Polvino/Facebook)

Lynne Polvino is getting thousands of likes from around the world after she fixed what many are calling sexist homework.

HuffPost reports her 6-year-old daughter’s homework, titled “Back to Work, asks students to properly fill in a story about a little girl named Lisa. The girl in the story is unhappy because her mom was going back to work when she used to stay at home with her.

Polvino told Today, “My shock and dismay quickly turned to outrage. I mean, what decade are we in, anyway? In this day and age, we’re going to tell kids that mothers working outside the home makes their children and families unhappy? That fathers don’t normally do things like cook and wash the dishes?”

So the New York mom made some edits of her own.

Here is the original homework assignment she posted to Facebook.

And here is the edited version.

