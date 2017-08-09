Less than $10K for a bachelor's degree? It's possible at a Maine university

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine -- The University of Maine at Presque Isle is offering a new online program for those who want to go back to school and finish their bachelor's degree for less than ten-thousand dollars.

The program is aimed at adults with some college but no degree at a fraction of the cost and is done completely online. Its a new incentive that will begin this Fall. Participants would be able to apply past college credit, other learning, and work experience toward their degree. They would pay a flat rate of $2,000 a semester, which is less than half of UMPI's standard in-state tuition cost. The university is one of the only colleges in the country to offer a program like this.

Linda Menard never finished her bachelor's degree. "Life happens, I got a job and things just kind of started to unfold." Menard said. The 54-year-old has had great luck with her career despite not having her degree, but she has always wanted to go back to school to finish it. "No matter what your age is if it’s something that has been in the back of your mind I think you need to take the plunge and try it," Menard said. "You’ve got to start with one class."

"There are an estimated 200,000 adults in Maine with some college but no degree," UMPI President Ray Rice said. "Our new program is specifically designed to meet the needs of this group of Mainers or any adults across the nation in a similar situation."

Both in-state and out-of-state students are eligible but there are a few requirements. You have to be at least 24 years old and have the equivalent of a high school diploma. You also need some prior college credit and work experience. The degree is competency based, which means it applies prior learning and past work experience to the courses. All the materials needed are embedded in the online course so there are no additional textbook costs or fees.

"Our goal with this program is to provide a clear and affordable pathway that keeps workers competitive and meets employers' needs regionally and nationally." Rice said.

