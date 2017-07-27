Katy ISD cutting back on homeowrk to allow more family time

KATY, TEXAS - Katy ISD announced Thursday it will cut back homework in honor of a monthly family night.
Teachers will be told not to give students homework on selected family nights.
"The main goal of family night is just to give our hardworking students a break from the academic demands that they face throughout the whole year,” explained Katy ISD spokesperson Maria DiPetta.
The district had already tried family nights in a few schools but now it’s going district-wide.
Students were thrilled.
“Wow, that is so awesome,” said Blake Cox. "I get homework from every single one of my classes, and I feel like I can't complete it all in one night.”
And parents like it too.
“Families need some more time together, these kids run pretty fast, so I love the idea of giving them a break, said Cathy Turner.
"I think it's a fantastic idea just to carve out that family time because family is so important and I feel like family kind of gets neglected these days,” agreed Julie Meyers.
There are only six family nights on the 2017-2018 calendar because months with major holidays won’t be included.
