HISD welcomes 1500 new teachers

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District had a huge welcome for nearly 1500 new teachers on Tuesday.

It was a combined pep rally and team building experience.

There were drums, noisemakers and lots of energy.

The teachers are attending a four-day academy to learn about district policy, curriculum and effective practices.

The first day of the 2017 school year is Aug. 28.

