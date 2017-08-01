HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District had a huge welcome for nearly 1500 new teachers on Tuesday.
It was a combined pep rally and team building experience.
There were drums, noisemakers and lots of energy.
The teachers are attending a four-day academy to learn about district policy, curriculum and effective practices.
The first day of the 2017 school year is Aug. 28.
Photos: HISD welcomes 1500 new teachers
