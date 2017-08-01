KHOU
HISD welcomes 1500 new teachers

KHOU.com , KHOU 4:21 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District had a huge welcome for nearly 1500 new teachers on Tuesday. 

It was a combined pep rally and team building experience. 

There were drums, noisemakers and lots of energy. 

The teachers are attending a four-day academy to learn about district policy, curriculum and effective practices. 

The first day of the 2017 school year is Aug. 28. 

