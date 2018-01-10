School start times changing in HISD for 2018-19 as part of new standardized plan

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON – Schedules for some teachers, students and parents will change in the upcoming Houston Independent School District school year.

After a round of surveys taken in late 2017, HISD announced Wednesday it will implement standardized school start times for the 2018-19 school year to “better deliver efficient, reliable, and affordable transportation to our students.”

The start times are as follows:

7:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. for elementary schools and K-8 campuses

8:30 a.m.-3:50 p.m. for all secondary campuses (middle school, high school, and grade 6-12 campuses)

The district notes some specialty campuses may have alternate start/dismissal times that will be communicated directly from the campus.

“Currently, HISD manages 67 different school start times – the highest in the state – as it transports nearly 36,000 students on almost 1,200 different routes each day,” the districted noted in a press release.

“HISD gathered parent and principal input on the new start times through surveys conducted in October, and the results support the new start times, which were listed as Option 4 in the surveys. Of the 154 respondents to a survey of principals, 78, or 51%, chose Option 4. Of 17,138 respondents to a survey of parents, 7,932, or 46%, chose Option 4.”

Standardizing school start times will bring efficiencies to the district’s bus routes and ensure that students arrive to campus and depart on time, resulting in fewer interruptions to teaching, learning, and family schedules. The new start times will also extend the life of the district’s bus fleet and reduce maintenance and fuel costs.

