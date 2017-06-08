HISD Board of Education approves changes to code of conduct

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Houston ISD is taking a page out of Harris County’s new policy on marijuana use.

The district approved a proposal to offer alternatives in cases of students who are caught with drugs or alcohol for the first time. This could include attending awareness classes instead of going to alternative school.

Trustees also voted Thursday to continue the Teach Forward Houston fellowship program, which makes HISD graduates interested in obtaining a degree in education eligible for free tuition at University of Houston in exchange for teaching four years in HISD after graduation. Students would be required to repay their tuition assistance for portions of their teaching commitment that are not fulfilled.

