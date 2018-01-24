Group donates instruments to Kingwood HS after Harvey devastation

KINGWOOD, Texas- The Play It Forward Foundation delivered pianos and other instruments to Kingwood High School on Wednesday.

The flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey destroyed many of the school's instruments. For months, the foundation collected donations so it could make the cross-country trip from Oregon.

For the students and teachers, this donation is music to their ears.

“The kindness and the goodness of people really showed through in this storm,” said Houston Hayes, the director of fine arts for Humble ISD. “And for us personally to be touched by people from all over the country, to come and help us, and see it through to fruition, it's been good for the soul.”

The instruments will be ready for the students when the school reopens this spring.



