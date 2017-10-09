Furr HS principal files complaint with DOJ

HOUSTON - The longtime Furr High School principal accused of threatening students with a bat has now filed a complaint with the Department of Justice against HISD.
Dr. Bertie Simmons is claiming retaliation and age discrimination.
The district says the threat involved the 83-year-old's stance on dress code, but Dr. Simmons is fighting to be reinstated.
“I'm 83 years old and I don’t have to be at Furr,” said Simmons. “But I care about the students and their families and I want the best for them and this is not the best for them.”
Simmons has been temporarily reassigned while HISD investigates.
