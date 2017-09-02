Free meals for Katy ISD students during closure and rest of the month

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: graletta)

KATY, Texas- The Katy Independent School District is offering free breakfast and lunch for students during the district's closure and for the rest of the month.

The free breakfast and lunch will take place Tuesday, Sept. 5 to Friday, Sept. 8 at the following campuses while school is closed.

Exley Elementary – 21800 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, TX 77450

Schmalz Elementary – 18605 Green Land Way, Houston, TX 77084

Katy Junior High - 5350 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77493

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., while lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The district says the free meals will continue when students return to campus for the rest of the month. They estimate nearly 18,000 students in the district were affected by Harvey.

The school released the following statement:

"Katy ISD will continue to support relief efforts — focusing on helping those who were most affected by the recent floods. We have all seen the devastating effects of Tropical Storm Harvey across the 181 square miles of our school community. It is our hope that Katy ISD can assist in helping to meet some of the basic needs of our students while families rebuild their lives."

© 2017 KHOU-TV