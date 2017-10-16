Families meet over racist Snapchat message

Snapchat's Snap Map feature can be used to monitor areas hit by hurricanes. Users post photos or videos to their stories, which can be viewed around the world with the location. You can check on your home, learn of power outages and check on friends. (Photo: Screenshot)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas- Parents are calling for the principal at The Woodlands High School to be fired over a racist threat sent to a student on Snapchat.

The message which was sent from a white student to a black student used a racial slur and suggested lynchings would "make the world better."

Families of the two students say they've since received death threats. On Monday, they met with the district superintendent.

They claim the situation spiraled out of control due to inaction and incompetence by the school's principal.

“The young Caucasian kid's family has always wanted to meet with this African American family. They always wanted to apologize,” said Quannel X, a community activist. “It was the principal of Woodlands High School who told them she didn't think it was a good idea.”

The district is still not saying what punishment the boy will face for his racist message.

