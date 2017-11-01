CMA Foundation giving over $500,000 to HISD music education resources

Singer/Songwriter Luke Combs performs during Jason Aldean 2nd Annual Concert For The Kids at Macon Centreplex on August 11, 2017 in Macon, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District will be presented with a major grant from the CMA Foundation on Friday.

The CMA Foundation, along with the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation and Music Rising will be giving HISD over $1 million for music education and resources.

CMA New Artist of the Year Luke Combs will be at Whittier Elementary on Nov. 3 to unveil $50,000 worth of new instruments to HISD students. He, along with his band, will also give a performance.

According to the CMA Foundation, they will be investing $500,000 over the next three years through the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation so that all students in fine arts can participate no matter limited budgets or resources.

Also, music rising is giving HISD a $200,000 grant to help with immediate and long-term needs of their music program after Hurricane Harvey devastation. The CMA Foundation says the grant will provide nearly $450,000 worth of instruments for students this year.

