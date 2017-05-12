Blind cancer survivor graduates from TSU

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 missing kids found dead after Montgomery Co. house fire
-
2 off-duty deputies involved in deadly shooting in NE Harris County
-
Noon update on deadly Montgomery Co. house fire
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Raw: Body camera shows first officers on the scene of deadly fire in Montgomery County
-
Dozens of suspected gang members arrested in ICE operation
-
Missing Pieces: Monica 'Christie' Wilson
-
Langham Creek HS senior lights up prom
-
Scorpion found on United flight from Houston to Ecuador
-
3 children missing, family members critically hurt in Conroe-area fire
More Stories
-
Tamina devastated by deaths of three children in fireMay 12, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
3 children die in Montgomery County fireMay 12, 2017, 5:48 a.m.
-
Watch: Body cam shows first officers on scene of…May 12, 2017, 2:01 p.m.