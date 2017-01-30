Alvin High School teacher charged with indecency with a child

(Photo: KHOU)

ALVIN, Texas- An Alvin High School teacher has been charged with indecency with a child by contact on Monday afternoon.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, they received information on Jan. 20 that David Eugune Romano had engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 14 on more than one occasion.

Romano is employed as a Culinary Arts teacher at Alvin High School. He is also a reserve unpaid police officer for Hilcrest Village Police Department and a Scuba Instructor at Dave's Scuba Adventures in Alvin.

Alvin ISD has placed Romano on administrative leave and he isn't allowed to interact with students. They immediately contacted Child Protective Services and notified the State Board of Educator Certification.

School officials said the incident didn't involve a student that attends Alvin High School.

“I’m deeply saddened and disgusted that someone entrusted to serve the children of our community would violate this trust," said Dr. Buck Gilcrease, Alvin ISD Superintendent.

Authorities are keeping the identity of the child confidential. Romano is being held on a $100,000 bond.

