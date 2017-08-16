UH to debut refurbished observatory in time for eclipse

HOUSTON - While the rest of the country has their eyes on the sky taking in the 2017 solar eclipse, students over at the University of Houston will have their very own special view.

The university’s observatory was just recently refurbished, and will now offer the best view in the house for this rare event.

After months of renovations, it’s no coincidence that the observatory will be re-opened again on the day of the much anticipated solar eclipse.

In fact, the observatory is actually pretty new to the university itself. For the past decade, the observatory has been closed. It was reopened last year.

Students spent a lot of time removing debris, painting, cleaning and refurbishing the telescopes. The eclipse here in Houston will be live streamed across the campus from that very telescope.

Students who have dedicated so much time to the observatory say they’re ready to see it in action, and can’t wait to show everyone what they’ve been working on.

They say even though it won’t be a total eclipse, it’s still a sight to see.

“People in Houston should still be excited because it’s nearly 70 percent coverage so you will be able to look up and see about 70 percent of the sun blocked, which is a pretty dramatic effect," President of the Astronomy Society Fre’Etta Brooks said.

The university will be offering several activities on the day of the solar eclipse:

On-Campus Events 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., Aug. 21:

During the duration of the eclipse, the Astronomy Society of UH, a student organization, and the Department of Physics will open the UH Observatory located on the top of the Science and Research 1 building.

During the event, there will be observatory tours and opportunities to see the eclipse through the big telescope.

Outside the observatory, there will be additional telescopes with solar filters, pinhole projection assemblies for viewing the sun and a safety goggle station with protective eyewear available for use. That will take place in the grassy area between the Science and Research 1 building and Science and Engineering Classroom Building.



