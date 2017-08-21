These eclipse day babies will melt your heart!

While many people were staring up at the eclipse Monday, new parents were looking down at the shining stars who brightened their families. (Memorial Hermann)

HOUSTON - It was a total eclipse of the melt-your-heart day at Memorial Hermann hospitals around the Greater Houston area.

While many people were staring up at the eclipse Monday, new parents were looking down at the shining stars who brightened their families.

The eclipse-day babies at Memorial Hermann even sported shades to commemorate the special day.

Congratulations to all the new parents!

