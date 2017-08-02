The Houstonian's guide to the August 21 solar eclipse

The sun is seen partially covered by the moon on Easter Island on July 11, 2010. Martin Bernetti, AFP/Getty Images

The Moon will pass directly between the Earth and sun on August 21, 2017, casting the Moon’s shadow on the continental U.S. from coast to coast for more than 90 minutes. This is the first total solar eclipse visible over the U.S. since 1981 and the first since 1918 to be seen coast to coast.

While Houston is not in the direct path of the eclipse, it will still be visible. Here are events happening around Houston to get in on the fun!

Happening now:

Southwest Airlines is selling seats for the best in-air view along the solar eclipse's path. The carrier has identified scheduled flights most likely to experience maximum effects of the August 21st eclipse and will bring Customers on those flights some commemorative flare with special viewing glasses, offering cosmic cocktails, and social media engagement across the atmosphere on Southwest's gate-to-gate WiFi. According to the airline, the scheduled Southwest flights with the greatest likelihood of offering those in the air the best view are:

Southwest flight 1375 departing Seattle-Tacoma at 09:05 am PDT for St. Louis

Southwest flight 1368 departing Portland at 09:05 am PDT for St. Louis

Southwest flight 1577 departing Denver at 10:20 am MDT for St. Louis

Southwest flight 301 departing Denver at 10:20 am MDT for Nashville

Southwest flight 1969 departing Denver at 09:50 am MDT for Atlanta

Click here for more information.

Rare coast-to-coast total solar eclipse is less than a month away

August 11:

The Harris County Public Library in Crosby is hosting a presenter from the Houston Astronomical Society explaining the science behind the eclipse. The library will also offer a hands-on educational activity - participants can decorate cookies to represent the sun, sunspots and solar flares. Attendees will also get a pair of eclipse viewing glasses. The event is free.

Click here for more information.

August 19:

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is hosting a trip from Houston to Casper, Wyoming for 220 people. The museum will bring along telescopes, docents, astronomers and professional photographers. Click here for more information.

The Children's Museum of Houston is hosting a workshop called "Preparing for the Solar Eclipse". As a part of this workshop, you will construct your very own Solar Eclipse Pin-hole Viewer! Click here for more information.

August 21:

The Burke Baker Planetarium will offer a special schedule featuring six 15 minute shows about the eclipse. These will run at 12:00, 12:20, 12:40, 1:00, 1:20, and 1:40, and tickets will be $4. The 2:00 show is a special Starry Night Express featuring a live feed from Casper, Wyoming, with Museum staff in the path of totality. Click here for more information.

The Houston Public Library on East Cedar St. is hosting a viewing party, complete with 200 pairs of official eclipse viewing glasses. Click here for more information.

The Harris County Public Library in Crosby will be live streaming the eclipse from NASA from noon to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science will host special shows in the Planetarium and will feature footage from Wyoming. The event will be held at both the Sugar Land and Midtown locations. Click here for more information.

The Lunar and Planetary Institute is hosting 'Eclipse Over Houston' in partnership with Levy Park and the Clear Lake City-County Freeman Branch Library. Click here for more information.

NASA will be live streaming the eclipse.





© 2017 KHOU-TV