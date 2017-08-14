Solar eclipse: Where to watch

Houston is playing host to a number of events special events that promise entire watching of the 2017 solar eclipse. There will only be a 67% eclipse visible in the Bayou City, but there are many ways Houstonians can still enjoy it. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - When it comes to the geography, people in Houston or anywhere in Texas for that matter, may be a little out of luck for seeing the sun totally eclipsed.

We are only promised a 67 percent eclipse next Monday, and while that may seen unfair, we’re trying to help you still get the best view possible.

It’s a sight you’ll want to see.

“People who go there and see it are going to have an experience that they’re going to talk about for years," said Rice University Professor Patricia Reiff.

And you'd better believe it’s one Reiff will have her eyes on.

“This will be my first time to see a total eclipse in the United States. And I'll be in Wyoming," Reiff said.

She’s had her trip booked for 2 and a half years. But for those of us who may not be as on the ball, the view in Houston may not be as breathtaking.

“At 67 percent coverage, it will get slightly darker here, but you might not notice it. You might think a thunderstorm is coming," Reiff said.

Your only guarantee to seeing the total solar eclipse is to watch it on the big screen.

“There will be live streams at many locations," Reiff said.

Like at the Houston Museum of Natural Science or at the University of Houston. Or you can find it yourself on NASA's website.

Or your other option is to take a drive.

The closest trip to totality from Houston seems to be Carbondale, Ill. That’s a drive of 11 hours and 34 minutes.

But if you wanted to add a little music to your trip, you could check out Nashville, Tenn. That drive will take you 11 hours and 45 minutes. It’s not much farther.

One of the longest eclipses, at 2 minutes and 39 seconds, is just four minutes farther in Saint Joseph, Mo., with a drive of 11 hours and 49 minutes.

But if you want the best bang for your buck, head to Casper, Wyo. It will set you back 19 hours, but with clear forecasts, your chances of seeing all 2 minutes and 26 seconds of totality are very high.

Reiff says unless you plan on seeking out that 100 percent, you should just stay put.

“Two-thirds coverage versus three-fourths coverage is not a whole lot different," Reiff said.

But she says the ones who end up staying home may have a better chance at experiencing a total eclipse of the heart.

“And the people who don’t make it are going to feel like they missed out," Reiff said.

If you miss this year's eclipse, just be patient. Another solar eclipse is on the horizon, and Texas will see totality for it. That one is in 2024.

Tap/click here for a complete guide of Houston-area events related to the solar eclipse.

