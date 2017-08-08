Solar eclipse: What to know

The continental United States will witness its first total solar eclipse since 1979. (Photo: KHOU)

Are you ready for the space spectacle of the year?

The continental United States will witness its first total solar eclipse since 1979.

Here’s how it happens: On Aug. 21, the moon will pass between the sun and the Earth, creating a shadow on our planet right in the middle of the day. The phenomenon typically only lasts for about two minutes for anyone standing in the eclipse’s path.

It will be a multi-sensory experience with 11 states undergoing 1 to 3 minutes of darkness, but you must be in the center line to experience the full total solar eclipse. This center line, where totality occurs, will cross through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina.

Only one big city has a great view. Nashville will experience more than 2 minutes of totality. The rest of us must travel to be in zone.

After the eclipse in August, Americans won’t get the chance to see a solar eclipse until 2024.

© 2017 KHOU-TV