Solar eclipse: What to know- part 2

(Photo: Lawson, Hannah)

Get ready!

Parts of America are about to be thrust into darkness in the middle of the day when a total solar eclipse happens in the sky on Aug. 21.

The moon will pass between the earth and sun – creating a shadow that will sweep across North America at speeds of more than 1600 miles per hour.

The whole thing will last 90 minutes.

Not only will you see this, but you will feel it.

The temperature will drop up to 15 degrees, and there could be unusual activity as animals adjust to the phenomenon.

This will be the first total solar eclipse to move from the Pacific to the Atlantic in almost 100 years.

This will also be the most-viewed total solar eclipse. If you want to watch, make sure to purchase some eclipse glasses. Only totality, the time the moon covers the sun, is safe to watch with the naked eye.



