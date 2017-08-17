Solar eclipse glasses nearly sold out

Astro-photographer Brian Valente sports filtered glasses for the summer eclipse. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY)

Eclipse glasses are the hottest item on the market right now, but they're also the hardest to find.

Sales have skyrocketed in the past few weeks. Houston stores say customers are inundating them with calls trying to find them.

Several distributors in Houston including Walmart, Kroger, Lowe's and Best Buy all say they are completely sold out and will not be getting any more eclipse glasses.

One online vendor still selling glasses, American Paper Optics, is selling them in bundles of 25 for $4.00 a piece: Click here to see them. But be sure check the shipping before you order to make sure you will get them on time.

So what if you can't find any glasses? What should you do? Well, definitely don't go without them, but you can go to one of the free public events happening Monday.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science will be letting people use their eclipse viewers, but you will have to share - they'll have about 50.

Space Center Houston is providing their first 200 guests with a free pair of glasses, with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

The Solar Eclipse Party at South Regional Library will give out a couple hundred glasses on first come, first serve basis.

The Great American Eclipse at Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land will give the first 50 people a pair of glasses.

The Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Crosby Branch Library will give the first 50 people a pair of glasses on a first come, first serve basis. Only one pair per person.

Total Solar Eclipse Event at both Levy Park in Upper Kirby and Freeman Branch Library in Clear Lake will have glasses but it's unclear how many.

You have to provide your own glasses at the Solar Eclipse Watch Party at Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center.

And if you don't want to leave your home, you can always live stream the event at nasa.gov/eclipselive.

