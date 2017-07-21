KHOU
Special Weather Statement
Photos of eclipse watching around the world

Michael Rollins, KGW 11:59 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

A total solar eclipse will sweep across the continental United States on Aug. 21. Here are images from around the world of people watching eclipses.

Photos: Watching eclipses worldwide

 

Go here for complete KGW eclipse coverage.

