Millions of Americans watch total solar eclipse

From cheers to tears, Americans put on their eclipse glasses and headed outdoors to enjoy a rare treat Monday. "Short of the birth of my kids, it was the most beautiful thing I've seen in my life," said David Wiza Of Beaverton, Oregon. "I'm an emotional b

KHOU 6:59 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories